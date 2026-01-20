Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.94, but opened at $60.00. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 15,430 shares.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.