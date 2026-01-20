Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.94, but opened at $60.00. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 15,430 shares.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 3.4%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.54.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
