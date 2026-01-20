Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,076 shares of company stock worth $10,256,788. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

