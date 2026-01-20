F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) vs. Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Critical Survey

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos Group and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos Group 27.83% 50.21% 13.01% F5 22.42% 21.76% 12.22%

Volatility and Risk

Temenos Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos Group $1.04 billion 6.67 $177.18 million N/A N/A F5 $3.09 billion 5.05 $692.38 million $11.81 22.71

This table compares Temenos Group and F5″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Temenos Group and F5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 F5 2 5 6 0 2.31

F5 has a consensus target price of $299.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given F5’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F5 is more favorable than Temenos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of F5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F5 beats Temenos Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos Group

(Get Free Report)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

