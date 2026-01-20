Reviewing BEO Bancorp (BEOB) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “BANKS – WEST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “BANKS – WEST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $57.76 million $16.19 million 8.31 BEO Bancorp Competitors $928.68 million $163.81 million 11.29

BEO Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp. BEO Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BEO Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – WEST” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BEO Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of -2.37, meaning that their average stock price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BEO Bancorp Competitors 18.94% 10.36% 1.08%

Summary

BEO Bancorp rivals beat BEO Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

