AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,234 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 11,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGNCM opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by acquiring agency mortgage assets and funding them with a combination of short-term repurchase agreements and longer-term debt instruments.

To manage interest rate and prepayment risk, AGNC Investment employs a range of hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps, swaptions and treasury locks.

