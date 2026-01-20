QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.77 and traded as high as GBX 521.48. QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 515.50, with a volume of 1,155,042 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on QQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 570 to GBX 550 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.67.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QQ

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 476.77.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 EPS for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.