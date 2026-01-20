QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.77 and traded as high as GBX 521.48. QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 515.50, with a volume of 1,155,042 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on QQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 570 to GBX 550 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.67.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 EPS for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
