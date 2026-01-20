Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $16.94. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.8450, with a volume of 393,556 shares changing hands.

MANU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,024,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,725,000 after buying an additional 449,105 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Manchester United by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,857,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 15.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 150,802 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,076,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Manchester United by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 899,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company’s core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MANU), Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company’s revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

