Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $48.23. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 5,928 shares.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.
