Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $48.23. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 5,928 shares.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

