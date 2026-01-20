Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $36.76. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 12,828 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSBK

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,389.60. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Debord sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $194,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $213,807. The trade was a 47.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.