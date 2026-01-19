Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Now – January 19th

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, Acadia Realty Trust, Trinity Capital, and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the overall market, often because of expanding markets, innovative products, or rapidly scaling businesses. Investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation; they typically reinvest earnings instead of paying large dividends and often trade at higher valuations and greater volatility than value or dividend stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIGZ

Featured Stories