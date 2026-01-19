Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11.50. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 121,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.11.

In other news, insider Tom Oakley acquired 60,904 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,872.32. Also, insider Emma Oswick (Stuart) bought 60,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £4,836.72. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

