Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Drops By 19.0%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,290 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 32,474 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

NCZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 459,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high?yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.

The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.

