ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,287 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 33,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. 26,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,194. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $449.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

