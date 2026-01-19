John Roberts Sells 2,500,000 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105, for a total value of £2,625,000.

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total value of £402,405.47.

AO World Trading Down 0.2%

AO World stock traded down GBX 0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 107.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.56. AO World plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 120.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AO World ( LON:AO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.22 EPS for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 target price on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

