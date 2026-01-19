Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825.50 and last traded at GBX 825. 54,471,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 10,702,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820.

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.

The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 829.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.62.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

