ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Holdings Decreased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.18 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

