iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Quantum Portfolio Management LLC

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GatePass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $123.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

