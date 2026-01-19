Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in RTX by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after acquiring an additional 949,328 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $202.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $202.17. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.10.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals & guidance — RTX reported a solid Q3 with revenue up ~12% year/year, an EPS beat and set FY?2025 guidance (6.10–6.20 EPS), giving investors confidence in near?term earnings growth.

Strong fundamentals & guidance — RTX reported a solid Q3 with revenue up ~12% year/year, an EPS beat and set FY?2025 guidance (6.10–6.20 EPS), giving investors confidence in near?term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades and price targets — Multiple firms (Citigroup, BofA, UBS, JP Morgan and others) have recent Buy/Overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels, supporting upward momentum; median analyst target remains above many prior levels. QuiverQuant RTX note

Analyst/upgrades and price targets — Multiple firms (Citigroup, BofA, UBS, JP Morgan and others) have recent Buy/Overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels, supporting upward momentum; median analyst target remains above many prior levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks style/quality lift — Zacks highlights RTX as a strong growth stock under its style scores, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Zacks: Here’s Why RTX is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks style/quality lift — Zacks highlights RTX as a strong growth stock under its style scores, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: GPU/memory supply headlines (NVIDIA/ASUS) — A wave of articles about Nvidia/ASUS ending or pausing RTX 5070 Ti/5060 Ti production and memory shortages is dominating tech news but is only tangential to RTX (a defense/aerospace firm). These reports may affect component suppliers broadly but are unlikely to be a direct driver for RTX today. ExtremeTech GPU memory story The Verge ASUS clarification PCMag Nvidia shipping update

GPU/memory supply headlines (NVIDIA/ASUS) — A wave of articles about Nvidia/ASUS ending or pausing RTX 5070 Ti/5060 Ti production and memory shortages is dominating tech news but is only tangential to RTX (a defense/aerospace firm). These reports may affect component suppliers broadly but are unlikely to be a direct driver for RTX today. Negative Sentiment: Political risk / contract-threat chatter — Social media and news summaries flagged a high?profile threat from political leadership to cut government contracts; that controversy creates headline risk and uncertainty around future defense awards. QuiverQuant RTX note

Political risk / contract-threat chatter — Social media and news summaries flagged a high?profile threat from political leadership to cut government contracts; that controversy creates headline risk and uncertainty around future defense awards. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & institutional rebalancing — QuiverQuant flags notable insider sell activity (multiple senior execs selling) and large institutional reductions (State Street removed a big position), which can weigh on sentiment and signal portfolio trimming. QuiverQuant insider/flows detail

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.