Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45,405 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White & Co Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPIB opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $911.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

