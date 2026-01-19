Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf $QETH

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf (NYSEARCA:QETH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $48.44.

Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of ether, less then trust expenses and other liabilities. QETH was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

