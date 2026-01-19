Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $437.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.20.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. regulators gave Tesla a five?week extension to respond to the NHTSA probe into Full Self?Driving traffic violations, reducing immediate regulatory pressure and buying time ahead of earnings. Read More.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

