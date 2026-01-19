QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Financial Survey

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and QVC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.06 -$7.80 million N/A N/A QVC Group $10.04 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.02

Profitability

Jeffs’ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jeffs’ Brands and QVC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats QVC Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.