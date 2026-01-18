Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,434 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 45,084 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 262,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,510. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

