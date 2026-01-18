CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.9260 and last traded at $89.91. Approximately 10,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 12,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.4050.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CochLear Price Performance

About CochLear

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

