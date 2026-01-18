Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75. 6,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Further Reading

