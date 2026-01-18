Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 769 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 512 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AETH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:AETH Free Report ) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

