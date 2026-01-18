RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.4650.

RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group is a multinational general insurer providing a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products. The company’s core offerings include home and motor policies for individuals, as well as property, liability, and specialty lines for small and medium-sized businesses. RSA also underwrites niche covers such as marine, energy, and accident protection, aiming to meet diverse risk needs.

Headquartered in London, RSA traces its origins to the 1996 merger of Royal Insurance and Sun Alliance, firms whose histories date back to the 18th century.

