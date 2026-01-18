Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $696,000 Investment in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 124.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLD. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Applied Digital to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 6.89.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 250.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,641 shares of company stock worth $18,606,039. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.