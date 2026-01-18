Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $696,000 Investment in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 124.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLD. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Applied Digital to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.
Applied Digital Price Performance
Shares of APLD stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 6.89.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 250.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Applied Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat ranks APLD as the leading GPU?as?a?Service play for 2026 after a blowout Q4, citing nearly 100% revenue growth, analyst upgrades and advance contracts that suggest the company’s Phase II capacity is largely sold out — a major demand signal for future revenue and margin expansion. The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner
- Positive Sentiment: Management move: Applied Digital promoted co?founder Jason Zhang to President, signaling leadership continuity and deeper founder involvement as the company scales data?center and GPU hosting operations. This supports investor confidence on execution risk. Applied Digital Appoints Co-Founder Jason Zhang as President
- Positive Sentiment: Street momentum: APLD is highlighted in MarketBeat small?cap features and has seen analysts lift targets and ratings following the quarter, which supports further upside if execution and contract wins continue. 5 Hot Small Caps Setting Up for Big Gains: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/structural analysis: Longer?term writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) discuss a “REIT angle” and capital?structure considerations for Applied Digital’s asset?heavy model — useful for evaluating valuation and cash flow durability but not an immediate share?price catalyst. Applied Digital: The REIT Angle No One Talks About
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple director sales have been disclosed this week — Richard N. Nottenburg sold ~23,606 shares across Jan. 14–15 (SEC Form 4), and Director Douglas Miller sold 10,000 shares earlier — prompting reports of intraday weakness tied to insider activity. Investors often view clustered director sales as a short?term negative signal even when holders remain large. Nottenburg Form 4 (Insider Sale) Miller Form 4 (Insider Sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction note: Coverage flagged a short?term pullback after the insider sales (reports noted a ~1–2% intraday decline tied to the disclosures), underscoring that insider activity can temporarily damp momentum despite strong fundamentals. Applied Digital Trading Down Following Insider Selling
Insider Transactions at Applied Digital
In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,641 shares of company stock worth $18,606,039. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.
In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.