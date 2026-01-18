BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD opened at $10.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE: MYD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and certain lower-rated bonds that the portfolio managers believe offer attractive yield opportunities. Through its diversified municipal bond portfolio, MYD aims to deliver tax-advantaged income while managing credit and interest rate risk.

MYD’s investment strategy focuses on geographic and sector diversification across states and local governmental entities, covering a range of project types such as education, transportation, healthcare and general obligation bonds.

