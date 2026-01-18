MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MMT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

