MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 30th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.64 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate-duration fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and select non-investment-grade debt instruments. The Trust may employ leverage to enhance income potential and intends to distribute gains and interest earnings on a monthly basis.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at MFS Investment Management, a global asset manager founded in 1924 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.