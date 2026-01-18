JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $317.21 and last traded at $312.55. 14,485,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,917,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.26.
Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $345 and kept an overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction in JPM’s earnings trajectory and supporting the stock’s lift. Piper Sandler raises PT to $345
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on JPM, reinforcing buy?side support after JPM’s recent results and management commentary. Barclays maintains buy
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan formed a new Private Capital Advisory & Solutions team to help clients raise private capital — a strategic move to capture fees in the growing private markets and diversify fee income. Reuters: JPMorgan forms new advisory group
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a new quantitative trading unit to boost electronic trading and data?driven execution — a revenue/efficiency play as electronic markets intensify. Benzinga: JPMorgan forms new quant unit
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Mn Services disclosed an increase in its JPM position, a sign of institutional confidence and incremental demand for shares. QuiverQuant: Fund adds JPM shares
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman announced the sale/transition of its Apple Card business to JPMorgan — a strategic consumer?banking acquisition that expands JPM’s card/consumer franchise (integration execution will matter). MarketBeat: Goldman Q4 / Apple Card transition
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research flagged potential industry shifts — e.g., Schwab weighing distribution fees for ETF issuers (a ~$500M addressable figure) — highlighting JPM’s influential research but not directly altering JPM’s near?term earnings. Benzinga: Active ETFs face cost pressure
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan has publicly cautioned about yield?bearing stablecoins and crypto that mimic bank functions — a stance that signals regulatory engagement and caution as banks and crypto converge; this is industry?level context rather than a direct earnings swing. Cointelegraph: Banks vs crypto tension
- Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation and policy overhangs are pressuring bank stocks after earnings—reports cite a pullback in large banks on valuation and concerns such as a proposed credit?card rate cap, which would weigh on card income if enacted. That risk is a near?term headwind for JPM and peers. MarketBeat: Bank stocks fall after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators argue JPM’s current share price leaves limited margin for error, noting the stock may be “steep” for new entries after recent gains — an outlook that could cap further near?term upside absent clear beats. Seeking Alpha: JPM price too steep
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.32.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.30. The stock has a market cap of $850.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.