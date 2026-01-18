MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 30th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CXH opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $8.21.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXH) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception in 1982, the fund primarily acquires investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed to balance credit quality and yield, focusing on bonds rated BBB or higher by nationally recognized rating agencies.

