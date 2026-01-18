Financial Comparison: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 3.91% -26.01% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iPic Entertainment and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global 0 7 1 0 2.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $31.29, indicating a potential downside of 17.23%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dine Brands Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $812.31 million 0.67 $64.89 million $2.24 16.88

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its share price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

