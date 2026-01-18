Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,399,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after buying an additional 230,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,804,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,563 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 281,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 219.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

