United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $41.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 464.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

