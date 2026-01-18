Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PENG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Penguin Solutions Price Performance
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.82%.Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $60,264,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $11,913,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $15,789,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 337.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,250,000.
Penguin Solutions Company Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
