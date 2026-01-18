Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

