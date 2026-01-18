Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.79. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $5.7240, with a volume of 63,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Townsquare Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $28,806.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 754,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,277.88. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

