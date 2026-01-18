ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,822 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 12,761 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,593 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,593 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPXT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,300. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

