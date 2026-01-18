Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.09 and traded as low as GBX 74.20. Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 74.55, with a volume of 37,364 shares changing hands.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £120.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 732 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,725 per share, for a total transaction of £49,227. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

