Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.26 and traded as high as $125.47. Brink’s shares last traded at $124.5890, with a volume of 264,448 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,842,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 78.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $25,135,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

