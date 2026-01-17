International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.66.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $88.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.