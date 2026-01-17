Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.62.

NYSE GPN opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $114.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,723 shares of company stock worth $1,186,772 and sold 18,080 shares worth $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

