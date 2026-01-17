Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.62.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments
Global Payments Trading Down 1.6%
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,723 shares of company stock worth $1,186,772 and sold 18,080 shares worth $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Global Payments finalized its acquisition of Worldpay, a major strategic milestone that expands scale and payment volume exposure — a clear long-term growth driver. Global Payments Finalizes Worldpay Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global upgraded Global Payments, which can support near-term sentiment and buying interest from funds following sell-side momentum. Seaport Global upgrades Global Payments (GPN)
- Positive Sentiment: Another analyst shop (Seaport Res Ptn) moved GPN to a “strong-buy,” reinforcing bullish research coverage that could attract new buyers. Seaport Res Ptn upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish piece highlighting three reasons growth investors should like GPN (above-average growth metrics and scale benefits). 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Payments (GPN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Barchart notes Q4 earnings are imminent; consensus expects only single-digit EPS growth — the report and management commentary will likely drive short-term volatility. What You Need To Know Ahead of Global Payments’ Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a valuation-focused piece asking if GPN is undervalued now — useful perspective but not a catalyst by itself. Is Global Payments (GPN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are asking whether the 28% pullback has gone too far — these narratives can attract bargain hunters but don’t change fundamentals. Has Global Payments (GPN) Fallen Too Far?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a “hold,” indicating mixed expectations despite recent upgrades and deal completion. Consensus Recommendation of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $90 from $95 and kept a “hold” rating — a lower target can weigh on sentiment and cap near-term upside. TD Cowen adjusts price target on Global Payments
- Negative Sentiment: A reported sale of GPN shares by Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. is a small but negative signal that can feed short-term selling pressure. Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Shares
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.
Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Payments
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.