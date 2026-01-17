Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after purchasing an additional 399,718 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. indices continued to trend higher in early trading, supporting broad ETF demand and helping VOO’s intraday lift. Read More.

Futures and sector rallies (notably chipmakers/tech) boosted market sentiment, a tailwind for the S&P 500 exposure VOO provides. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Daily updates showed modest pre?market gains for VOO on Jan. 15–16 tied to upbeat earnings and market momentum, which can attract incremental inflows into large S&P 500 ETFs. Read More.

Daily updates showed modest pre?market gains for VOO on Jan. 15–16 tied to upbeat earnings and market momentum, which can attract incremental inflows into large S&P 500 ETFs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong industry results and ETF flows at competitors (BlackRock hitting record $14T AUM) signal continued investor interest in large passive equity products, indirectly supportive of VOO. Read More.

Strong industry results and ETF flows at competitors (BlackRock hitting record $14T AUM) signal continued investor interest in large passive equity products, indirectly supportive of VOO. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing VOO with SPY highlight fee, structure and trading differences that can influence long?term flows between the funds but aren’t an immediate catalyst for VOO’s price. Read More.

Articles comparing VOO with SPY highlight fee, structure and trading differences that can influence long?term flows between the funds but aren’t an immediate catalyst for VOO’s price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stock?specific sell recommendations inside the S&P 500 may pressure individual components, but unless large and concentrated they’re unlikely to meaningfully change VOO’s overall exposure. Read More.

Stock?specific sell recommendations inside the S&P 500 may pressure individual components, but unless large and concentrated they’re unlikely to meaningfully change VOO’s overall exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier inflation and retail?sales releases pressured the index and contributed to a pullback in VOO as investors trimmed positions after a strong run toward the 52?week high. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of VOO opened at $636.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

