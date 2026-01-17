American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at HSBC

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HSBC from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.74 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 403.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

