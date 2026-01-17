Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 6,235 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 56.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.