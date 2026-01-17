iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $694.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.86 and its 200-day moving average is $664.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
