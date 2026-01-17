404,078 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 404,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 223.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 123,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,327,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

DRH stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

