Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.98 and last traded at GBX 3.98. Approximately 357,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 459,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.

Proteome Sciences Stock Down 14.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.56.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.